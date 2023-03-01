All kinds of championship pennants make up the décor at Penticton Secondary School, but the newest addition is unlike anything that came before.
It was awarded to the team of Pen-Hi students who last weekend won the BC School Sports Girls Curling Provincial Championships, marking the first such title in the school’s 110-year history. (Boys’ squads achieved the feat in 1962 and 2018).
Skipped by Erin Manning, the team went 5-0 at the championship tournament in Terrace. They won by at least six points in all but one of their games, then defeated Grand Forks Secondary 9-2 in the final.
“For the first two ends, I was a little bit nervous, of course, then after that I felt comfortable and I could trust the girls to make their shots, and I feel we worked very well as a team for our final game,” said Manning, 17, in an interview Wednesday.
She and her teammates – lead Audrey Gosse, second Miranda Allen and third Rachel Lane – have curled together competitively for six years, mainly through the Curl BC program.
That included the 2022 U18 provincial championship, staged in December, where the girls picked up a fuzzy, new teammate – a plushie goose named Hjönk.
“That's when we first got our big win and since then we've brought him to everything and we kept just doing so well and kept winning and so he’s kind of our lucky charm,” explained Lane.
The girls’ coach at Pen-Hi is Michelle Pratt, who said the provincial title was the inevitable result for a dedicated group of athletes.
“They've been working so hard for so many years and this was the year that it just really came together and they gelled and they played fantastic. They deserved it,” she said.
Pratt wasn’t able to make the trip to Terrace and relinquished coaching duties to Laura Tomlinson. Regardless, it was only through the generosity of sponsors that the team was even able to compete.
“Obviously, it cost a lot to get everybody to Terrace,” said Pratt, “and without (sponsors) it wouldn’t have happened.”