Despite being knocked off her bicycle and having her arm run over by a car last week, Lauren Calancie is still planning to set off next week on a fundraising ride in support of therapy dogs.
“Everyday is a little bit better, so it’s just a matter of getting the stitches out,” said Calancie, whose arm injury on July 23 was serious enough to require an ambulance ride to Penticton Regional Hospital.
“I don’t think there’s any reason not to do (the ride). Just because there’s a little setback the bigger plan shouldn’t end. To me, it’s just too important a deal to let it go.”
Calancie’s 970-kilometre ride from Vancouver to Calgary is slated to begin Wednesday, Aug. 4 in support of the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society.
Ironically, her accident at the intersection of Eckhardt Avenue and Government Street happened while she was on her way to the Penticton RCMP detachment to meet up with Victim Services manager Dede Dacyk and her PADS pal Calypso to promote the ride.
“I definitely could have used some cuddles from Calypso that day, that’s for sure,” added Calancie with a laugh.
This will mark the second time Calancie has ridden to Calgary for PADS after one of her friends received a dog from the non-profit group that changed her life. It’s part of the organization’s critical fundraiser, MOVE for PADS.
Her goal this time is $35,000, which is the cost of the two-year training program each PADS dog undergoes before being gifted to a client.
“It’s a lot of work to train these dogs and whoever gets these dogs doesn’t pay a cent so everything is through donations,” said Calancie. “So, for people like me, I can’t raise a dog. I can’t train a dog. I can’t write a cheque. But I can do something: I can ride my bike.”
Calancie has attended the non-profit organization’s graduation ceremonies over the years and is always moved seeing relationships from between clients and their new best friends.
“Every dog-human relationship is unique. It’s just a game-changer for the people who need these dogs,” she said. “They give love, support and independence.”
Someone else who is grateful for the efforts of those participating in this year’s fundraiser is PADS executive director Laura Watamanuk, who is based in Burnaby.
“COVID happened last year just around the time of our gala and it was cancelled and that had a big impact,” said Watamanuk.
“So, for a person like Lauren to commit to this sort of thing, commit to knocking on doors saying, ‘Will you support me and support an organization that I care about?’ really means a lot.
Watamanuk described the last 16 months as incredibly challenging for PADS, which had 200 puppies in training during the pandemic.
“Our success story is that we’ve placed over 30 dogs during the last year and it’s life changing,” said Watamanuk.
“For somebody with a physical disability, the dogs become their arms and legs, and for hearing dogs, can you imagine not being able to hear the doorbell, not hear your cell phone ringing or your baby cry?”
People wishing to support Calancie and others in the fundraiser can do so at www.pads.ca/move.