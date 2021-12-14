Tim Shewan is the new president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 in Penticton.
“My focus will be to give the Legion back to the members,” Shewan said. “During the pandemic, we didn’t have general meetings and a lot of decisions were made by the executive. I want the members to get more involved again.”
Elections were held this past weekend, but all spots were won by acclamation.
Other officers are: Jim Demearse, first vice-
president; Jack Williams,
second vice-president;
Les Tallosi, secretary and Bob Sudbury, treasurer.
“We’re still getting new members and a lot of younger people are showing an interest in the Legion,” Shewan said.
Committee chairs for the upcoming year are Patrick Fewer, Ralph Lay, Jason Malott, Terry Michels and Lincoln Tennisco.
A person does not need military experience to join the Legion. Kids are allowed to visit the branch with members when food is being served. For more information on the local branch, phone 250-492-2882.