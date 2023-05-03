An act as simple as home gardening can spark a potentially dangerous gas line break, something four FortisBC employees work full time to prevent.
As part of National Safety Week, FortisBC and the City of Penticton conducted a ground disturbance and gas safety training seminar.
Included in the event was a classroom session followed by a gas-line detection exercise and it wrapped up with a live burn to show city employees the potential danger if worse comes to worse.
The training program took part at the Penticton Fire Department training grounds on Dawson Avenue.
“It takes a team effort to advance public safety, and that’s what we’re doing here today. We’re teaming up with the City of Penticton to advance education and training among contractors around buried natural gas infrastructure, try to reduce damages to that infrastructure and help keep people safe,” said Jas Baweja, FortisBC communications specialist.
“As we head into digging season, we’d like to remind everyone on the importance of contacting BC 1 Call before digging to gather the location of buried natural gas lines.”
While some gardening mistakes can rupture gas lines, the vast majority of breaks in the province are by contractors, most who didn’t check before digging.
Prevention team members believe as much as 90 per cent of gas line damages are easily preventable.
While there are still too many accidents, FortisBC officials believe they are making strides in reducing incidents.
For the first time in 20 years, the number of underground gas system ruptures fell below 900, to 896.
The damage prevention officers travel throughout the province working with municipalities like Penticton, as well as community tailgate sessions, trade schools and contractors.
Residents and contractors can get information about line locations by contacting BC 1 Call at bc1c.ca or phone 1-800-474-6886.
There is no charge and enquiries should be made at least three business days before work is to begin.