This story was significantly updated on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 11 a.m.:
--
On Friday Aug. 25, 2023, Midway RCMP responded to a second incident of livestock being killed at the same address in the 3500 block of Hwy 3 near Rock Creek.
Upon examining the deceased animals and in consultation with the BC Conservation Service it is now believed the killings may be the work of a wild and dangerous predator.
Midway RCMP are working closely with the BC Conservation Service to mitigate the risk to animals and people in the area, and are recommending that residents in the area take precautions when allowing children and domestic pets outside.
--
On Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, Midway RCMP received a report of three sheep and one Nubian goat that were found deceased in a pasture located in the 3500 block of Highway 3 near Rock Creek.
The owner knows all was well with the animals around 8 p.m. on the night of Aug. 23, but discovered the incident the following morning.
The Midway RCMP believe the animals were intentionally killed by unknown suspects and are asking anyone who may have been in the area and saw any suspicious persons or vehicles stopped across the highway from the Kettle Valley golf course, to please contact Cst. Chris Odgaard at 250-449-2244, or Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).