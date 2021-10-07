Group programming is once again being offered by Pathways Addictions Resource Centre.
Pathways, which has switched to a fee-for-service model after losing $500,000 in annual funding from Interior Health, nonetheless welcomes calls for those who can’t afford to pay because some subsidies are available thanks to recent fundraising efforts.
Three new groups start next week.
Recovery for Newcomers, beginning Oct. 12, is for those who are contemplating or are in the early stages of recovery. It will take place on Tuesday afternoons and cost $90 for six weeks.
Recovery: Moving Along, beginning Oct. 15, is for people moving forward from the early stages of recovery. It will take place on Friday afternoons and cost $90 for six weeks.
Life Over the Influence, beginning Oct. 12, is specifically for family and friends who are affected by a loved one’s substance use. It will run Tuesday evenings and cost $180 for six weeks.
Plans are also in the works for a women’s outpatient treatment program and an art therapy group.
To book an appointment, register for a group or individual, couples, or family counselling session, or find out what is happening next, call 250-492-0400 or visit www.pathwaysaddictions.ca.