Commercial property owners will be bearing a slightly higher portion of the tax load this year in Penticton.
Council this week voted to lift the business tax multiplier from 1.75 to 1.91. The multiplier used to adjust the balance between how much of the city’s overall tax requisition is paid by owners of residential and commercial properties. It’s based on the assumption business properties generate revenue and can handle more of the burden.
Setting the multiplier at 1.91 means that for every $1 a residential owner pays in property tax, a business owner will pay $1.91.
As a result, the average residential tax bill this year is estimated to ring in at $1,769, while the business tax bill is forecast at $8,695.
The multiplier declined from 2009 to 2016 as past councils sought to make Penticton more attractive to businesses, but since then has been rising slowly in step with the current council’s plan to push it to 2.0 by 2021.
That plan went off the rails in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, which prompted council to reduce it to 1.75 to give businesses a break.
At present, the average multiplier across the Okanagan is 2.15, while across B.C. it’s 2.6.