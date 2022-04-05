Public consultation will begin soon as BC Housing formulates plans to redevelop four contiguous properties it has assembled on Skaha Lake Road in the south end of Penticton.
The four sites – comprised of the Meadowlark, Sun Valley and Mayfair motels, plus the Skaha Sunrise Apartments – cover about five acres directly across from Walmart and the rest of the Peachtree shopping centre.
BC Housing acquired the three motels last year for $7.9 million and has operated Skaha Sunrise Apartments since 2009.
Across the four sites, BC Housing has 103 tenants who pay below-market rates for their suites. However, the buildings were constructed in the 1960s and have now deteriorated beyond the point of repair.
“So, this has presented an opportunity for redevelopment to create new, affordable rental housing for singles, families and the workforce in Penticton, as well as seniors and people with disabilities,” said Joanna Tung, a BC Housing development manager, in her presentation to council.
“At a minimum, we are looking at a one-to-one replacement of the 103 existing units,” she continued, and the Crown agency also hopes to add density “where appropriate.”
Construction would proceed in phases and “completion would be several years out,” added Tung, who suggested that long-term approach would ease relocation challenges for existing tenants.
But the overall form of the redevelopment is still up in the air.
Tung said design concepts will only be created after an initial round of public consultation this spring with neighbours, the Penticton Indian Band and others with an interest in the project.
Once the concepts are available, BC Housing plans to conduct another round of public consultation this fall. It expects to seek any required municipal approvals in late 2022 or early 2023.
Several members of council urged BC Housing to work as quickly as possible.
“The feedback I’ve gotten from various service providers is the conditions in some of those (existing) units are less than ideal,” said Coun. Julius Bloomfield.
About 500 metres south of the redevelopment site, BC Housing is just getting started on a new 54-unit supportive housing development that will be geared to Indigenous people already on the road to recovery from addictions and mental health issues.
BC Housing claims it has opened 173 new units of social housing in Penticton over the past three years.