Prepare to have your curbside recycling audited.
Staff from the City of Penticton have announced plans for random inspections of recycling carts to help reduce contamination from materials that don’t belong.
If an audit does turn up something, a note will be left behind on a card stating: “You’ve Been Spotted.”
“This notice is for educational purposes and does not mean your cart will be skipped for collection,” said Madison Poultney, the city’s sustainability co-ordinator, in a press release.
“Recycle cart audits are one method for city staff to understand what residents are putting in their recycle cart that may be considered contamination. By leaving a ‘You’ve Been Spotted’ cart notice behind, we are educating residents with simple tips on how to contribute to a more sustainable recycling program.”
The city is trying to lower Penticton’s recycling contamination rate from its current 13% to under 10% by November 2023 under threat of increased costs and fines from the provincial regulator, Recycle BC.