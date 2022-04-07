Penticton bylaw officers and other municipal staff will soon be doing patrols on electric bikes.
City council at its meeting Tuesday unanimously approved the purchase of four e-bikes at a total cost of $21,000 after rebates.
The bikes will be used by bylaw officers, recycling ambassadors who do audits on residents’ waste bins, and other public works staff where possible.
Len Robson, the city’s public works manager, told council he’ll try to procure the bikes from a local dealer that can also service them.
“I am strongly in favour of this and very, very happy to see it come as basically an idea that’s come out of staff without any prompting whatsoever, so I find that really gratifying,” said Coun. Julius Bloomfield.
“And I certainly hope that this is the start of reviewing all of the city fleet to see what can be done about reducing our emissions within the city fleet.”
The move is being driven in part by the rising cost of gas-powered vehicles and gas itself, as well as recommendations in the 2021 Community Climate Action plan to encourage active transportation and electrify the municipal fleet.