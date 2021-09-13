Resurfacing work was set to get underway Monday on a 16-kilometre section of the KVR Trail north of Penticton.
The project, which will see improvements to 20 sections of the trail between Myra Canyon and Chute Lake, is expected to last through September.
“These trail sections have incurred severe damage over the past several years and the intent of this project is to create a more suitable surface for trail users to safely enjoy,” said the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in a press release.
The RDOS is overseeing the work in conjunction with Recreation Sites and Trails BC and the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, which received a grant to fund the improvements.
The first phase of the project, which included base preparation and drainage improvements, was completed in early summer, but the rest of the job was delayed until now due to the extreme fire risk.
“The KVR Trail will not be closed during this time, however, delays are expected while construction crews and heavy equipment are present,” the RDOS noted.
“This will help ensure the safety of trail users and work crews. Please respect equipment, barriers and all posted signage.”