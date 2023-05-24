Some administrative shuffling has been approved for the next school year.
Planned moves were revealed in a press release issued Wednesday by School District 67 with an eye to making the changes effective Aug. 1.
Kirsten Odian is leaving her position as principal at Trout Creek Elementary to become the new district principal for early learning, child care and food programs.
The new principal at Trout Creek will be Jacquie Hicks, who currently serves as vice-principal at Giant’s Head Elementary.
The new vice-principal at Giant’s Head will be Kelsey Allison, who’s currently a district helping teacher.
Elsewhere, Michelle Martin will leave her role as vice-principal at KVR Middle School to become vice-principal at Princess Margaret Secondary School. She is replacing Terry Grady, a retired administrator who filled in this year at Maggie.
Finally, Scott Harkness will become the new vice-principal at KVR Middle School after completing his current duties as a science teacher at Penticton Secondary School.