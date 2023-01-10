A planned four-lot subdivision on the Summerland waterfront is heading to a public hearing next month.
The owners of 12010 Lakeshore Dr. S. are hoping to carve up the single lot into four long, narrow lots, each of which would boast a single-family home. Rezoning is required on three of the four lots, which will be the subject of the Feb. 13 public hearing.
Council heard the proposal, which would see only two driveways on Lakeshore Drive to support the four lots, has the support of Summerland’s Advisory Planning Commission and that a public information hearing staged Dec. 19 attracted just one person.