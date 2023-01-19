Two-wheeled daredevils will take to the air in the South Okanagan Events Centre this spring.
The facility has booked the Freestyle Motocross World Tour for Saturday, March 25.
“FMX is a high-energy form of motocross that features riders performing acrobatic manoeuvers while jumping over ramps on their motorcycles. Fans can expect to see death-defying stunts, such as backflips, 360s, and whip tricks, as riders soar high in the air and push the limits of what's possible on two wheels,” said the SOEC in a press release.
“The event will feature some of the top FMX riders in the world, competing for the title of champion. In addition to the main competition, there will be exhibition runs and a best trick contest, giving fans the opportunity to see even more adrenaline-pumping action.”
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the SOEC box office or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.