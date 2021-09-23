Students who participated in a mock vote in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding predicted the eventual winner with remarkable accuracy.
Kids at 38 schools in the region marked ballots as part of the Student Vote Canada program on Monday.
When the dust settled, New Democrat Richard Cannings earned 40.8% of the students’ popular vote – not far off the 41% he earned in the real election.
Conservative challenger Helena Konanz grabbed 20.2% of the students’ vote share – compared to 35.2% in the real election.
Green candidate Tara Hose placed third with 17.4% (actual: 3.8%), People’s Party’s representative Sean Taylor finished fourth with 11.4% (actual: 7.6%) and Liberal Ken Robertson was dead last with 10.2% (actual: 12.3%).
Student voters at Holy Cross Elementary, which was featured in Tuesday’s edition of The Herald, picked Cannings as the winner with 37.6% support, followed by Konanz at 22.4%, Robertson at 18.4%, Howse at 17.6% and Taylor at 4%.