Two curious messages sent by Rod Flavell on the night his wife was found unconscious on their living room floor were admitted into evidence Thursday at trial.
Flavell, 64, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton on a single count of manslaughter that alleges he killed his partner, Tina Seminara, on April 8, 2020.
In its opening statement Monday, the Crown said an autopsy attributed the 61-year-old Seminara’s death to brain damage due to oxygen deprivation with no apparent natural cause, and that circumstantial evidence will suggest Flavell assaulted Seminara during an altercation. Seminara never regained consciousness and was in a vegetative stated until April 17, when her mother and sister decided to take her off life support.
Also on Monday, two Osoyoos RCMP officers testified about their interactions with Flavell, who showed up at the detachment around 11 p.m. on the night in question with apparent self-inflicted cuts on his wrists, along with two knives and a length of rope on the passenger seat of his vehicle.
Prior to arriving at the detachment, where Flavell asked the officers if they’d been to his home to see his wife, who was in “bad shape,” Flavell fired off two messages that were read into the trial record Thursday as part of an agreed statement of facts.
At 9:34 p.m. that night, Flavell sent an email from his cell phone to the RCMP with the subject line: “Death.”
“Sorry to leave the dog. This happened all of a sudden. Whiskey is his name. Kamloops SPCA know him. Roger Pires neighbour good with him. Great Pyrenees. Sorry to all concerned. Rod Flavell. Osoyoos. Back door open,” stated the email.
At 9:57 p.m., Flavell sent a text message to his neighbour, Roger Pires, that stated: “Roger, sorry to lay this on you buddy. Call 911. Tina breathing but needs help. Whiskey may need yard for tonight. Call RCMP too.”
Also included in the agreed statement of facts are admissions that Flavell and Seminara had been married for 18 years and moved into their newly built home at 3608 Cypress Hills Drive in November 2019.
While the relevance of those admissions to the Crown’s case remains unclear, a potential defence strategy seems to be taking shape.
The first witness Thursday was RCMP forensic toxicologist Kimberly Young, who tested two samples of Seminara’s blood – drawn when she arrived at South Okanagan General Hospital around 12:05 a.m. on April 9, 2020 – for the presence of drugs and alcohol.
Young said Seminar’s blood contained 48 to 55 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres, well under the legal limit for driving of 80 mg, and no traces of illicit or prescribed drugs.
In cross-examination, defence counsel Donna Turko led Young through a series of questions regarding the half-life of zopiclone, a prescription sleeping pill, and the ability to test for other substances like Aspirin and natural medicines
Turko also asked Young to extrapolate Seminara’s alcohol consumption based on the lab results and asked at what level of intoxication people start exhibiting signs of being a “bad drunk.”
The trial is slated to run for three weeks but is ahead of schedule. The Crown expects to close its case Friday, then return to court next Wednesday for the start of the defence case.