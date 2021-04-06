The Station Pub House at the Ramada Inn and Suites posted on social media Sunday that they have closed its doors for a short period of time due to COVID-19.
The Station, as well as all other restaurants and pubs were limited to patio dining and take-out only as of March 30.
“We are closing for a few days due to COVID exposure at The Station,” the social media post read.
“This is out of an abundance of caution for our guests and staff safety. Once we complete a deep clean, and with the support of Interior Health, we will reopen.
The hotel rooms remain operational.