Another conviction was added Thursday to Bryan Lamb’s criminal record.
He was found guilty following trial in provincial court on a single count of possession of stolen property under $5,000 relating to an incident June 26, 2020, on a rural property near Olalla.
The property owner testified she observed a white Hyundai Elantra arrive that day and, when she went to check on it, found it had become stuck in a marsh.
She kept an eye on it while waiting for police to arrive, and never saw anyone depart the scene.
Lamb was subsequently arrested at the vehicle – which had been reported stolen a few hours earlier in Oliver – but claimed he was just a passenger and the driver had fled.
Judge Michelle Daneliuk didn’t buy it, although her reasons for her decision were largely inaudible on the teleconference through which media attended Thursday’s hearing.
Lamb will be sentenced at a later date pending completion of reports ordered after he was convicted earlier this month for assaulting two boys at a Kaleden park in August 2020.
He’s still awaiting a decision in one other case that features two charges of breaching bail conditions and count of being unlawfully in a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence. A date for the decision is expected to be set next week.
Lamb, who was named in six separate criminal cases as recently as February, has since wrapped up the other three.
Earlier this month, he was acquitted following trial on a charge of uttering threats against the manager of Skaha Lake Liquor Store.
The other two cases concluded, respectively, on Feb. 11, when he was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to spitting on a police officer; and March 30, when the Crown stayed charges of assault with a weapon and breach of a court order.
Lamb is currently behind bars. He was granted bail in February, but turned himself in again after being unable to meet some of the strict conditions of his release.