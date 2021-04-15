The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

7:57 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.

8:21 a.m. Giant’s Head Road, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.

12:16 p.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Car fire.

12:26 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

1:32 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

2:17 p.m. Old Hedley Road, Princeton. Alarm.

2:28 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:08 p.m. Highway 5A, Princeton. Wildfire.

4:42 p.m. Sandpiper Crescent, Penticton. Spill.

4:42 p.m. Rockcliffe Road, Okanagan Falls. Alarm.

5:50 p.m. Ellis Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

8:56 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Wildfire.

9:09 p.m. Mountford Avenue, Summerland. Minor fire.

9:10 p.m. Green Lake Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

Thursday

1:46 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Gas leak.

6:18 a.m. Liddle Creek FSR, Summerland. Car fire.