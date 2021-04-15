The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
7:57 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
8:21 a.m. Giant’s Head Road, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
12:16 p.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Car fire.
12:26 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:32 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:17 p.m. Old Hedley Road, Princeton. Alarm.
2:28 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:08 p.m. Highway 5A, Princeton. Wildfire.
4:42 p.m. Sandpiper Crescent, Penticton. Spill.
4:42 p.m. Rockcliffe Road, Okanagan Falls. Alarm.
5:50 p.m. Ellis Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:56 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Wildfire.
9:09 p.m. Mountford Avenue, Summerland. Minor fire.
9:10 p.m. Green Lake Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
Thursday
1:46 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Gas leak.
6:18 a.m. Liddle Creek FSR, Summerland. Car fire.