There has been a slew of resignations and appointments on four city advisory committees.
The changes were approved by city council at an in camera meeting on March 4 and revealed publicly at Tuesday’s open council meeting.
Council accepted the resignation of Gerald Buzzell from the Heritage and Museum Advisory Committee and appointed Peter Achtem and Emily Fitzowich.
Gone from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee are Gary Dean, Julia Barber and Michaela Wooldridge. They’ve been replaced by Cameron Baughen, Joanna Grimaldi and Raymond Stassi.
Sharon Fletcher and Frank Conci both stepped down from the Economic Prosperity and Development Services Advisory Committee. Their successors are Walter Sobool and Anthony Policicchio.
Finally, Aaryn Secker resigned from the Safety and Security Advisory Committee and has been replaced by Susan Greba.
Most advisory committees meet once a month to provide recommendations on matters before they’re sent to council for decisions.