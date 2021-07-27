Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who disappeared last week near Penticton.
Damon Sutherland, was last seen July 22 walking away from his campsite on Greyback Mountain Road.
“Penticton RCMP has engaged local search and rescue personnel to aid in the ground search for Damon,” said Const. James Grandy, the detachment’s spokesman, in a press release Tuesday.
Sutherland is described as Caucasian, six-foot-four, 166 pounds, with long blonde hair, blue eyes and a goatee.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.