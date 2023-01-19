Osoyoos is firing up the alternative approval process to stretch its boundaries to include two additional properties.
The agricultural lots lie on the town’s eastern edge at 4305 Highway 3 East and 3719 62nd Ave.
The owners, who are currently under the jurisdiction of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, have petitioned the Town of Osoyoos to bump out its boundaries to incorporate the two properties so they can access municipal sewer and water.
Public assent is required to make the change, however, and the town has opted to use the alternative approval process. Under that system, public assent is considered granted unless 10% of municipal electors sign a form opposing the change.
Should that 10% threshold be met, the town would then have to rework the proposal or go to a full referendum.
Opposition forms are available at Osoyoos town hall or on the town’s website.