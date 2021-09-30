Proponents of an affordable housing complex with 59 rental suites in Lake Country hope to get the town's financial support next Tuesday.
Avana Developments wants to build the project, to provide housing for low-income women and children, at 9960 Bottom Wood Lake Rd.
A request is being made for a 10-year tax abatement and a reduction of the development cost fees that would normally be charged by the town. Such fees are used to help pay for new roads, water lines, and other infrastructure upgrades made necessary by population growth.
Since the Avana housing proposal has an estimated construction cost of $36.2 million, it would normally trigger the payment of $434,000 in town fees. A 10-year municipal tax waiver on the project would cost the town $239,000.
The town does not currently have a policy on how municipal support might be provided to builders of affordable housing projects. Granting Avana's requests could invite many similar applications, municipal staff say.
Avana is a Regina-based real estate enterprise that, as of November 2020, had residential complexes in Saskatchewan and Alberta with a combined total of 550 suites. This would be Avana's first project in B.C.
Avana is described on its website as a "female-led, family-owned development and property management company.” A company motto is 'Building Everything Except Glass Ceilings.’
"We are unapologetically feminist and we will not work with companies or individuals who are not aligned to our values," Avana founder Jennifer Denouden says in a company video.