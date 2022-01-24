Two new leaders have taken the reins of the South Okanagan-Similkameen Volunteer Centre.
The society announced Monday it has hired Subrina Monteith as executive director and Michael Magnusson as general manager.
Monteith is a lifelong resident also serves as the Area I (Skaha West/Kaleden/Apex) director on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. Her volunteer resume includes positions with the Penticton Peach Festival and on school parent advisory committees.
“I believe in giving back to a community and investing my time into making a community vibrant,” said Monteith in a press release.
“I see many growth opportunities for the organization (SOSVC) to expand programs and can’t wait to see how things develop over the coming years.”
Magnusson is the former general manager of Cascades Casino Penticton.
Her vision is for the Volunteer Centre “to be a voice for volunteerism and to strengthen the awareness of it being a resource for volunteers and a place where they can connect with organizations that have a mission and values they are passionate about.”
The South Okanagan-Similkameen Volunteer Centre is a registered non-profit society founded in 2011. For more information or to check out current volunteering opportunities, visit www.volunteercentre.info.