On May 18, the Kiwanis Club of Penticton hosted a Quiz Night in support of the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre.
This fun-filled evening hosted 22 teams of four with names like “Let’s Get Quizzical”, “I am Smartacus”, and “Taking Care of Quizness”. The energy and enthusiasm in the room for this pensive evening was palpable. Accompanied by laughter and the odd eruption of cheers, attendees gave their best efforts in answering questions ranging from math, to sports, to Canadian trivia.
Winning by just one point, "Les Quizerables" left with the title for the second time edging out intrepid second place team “ICBC”. Gerald Anderson, Ian Butters, Craig Henderson and James Miller proudly took home the championship and bragging rights. Coming in third place was a tie between “Orange Terror” and “The Penticton Inquizition”.
As is often the case in this generous community, all three winning teams donated their cash prizes back to support services for children with developmental challenges at the OSNS Centre.
Philanthropy Associate Megan Windeler commented that “we were so touched by the generosity of the Kiwanis Club of Penticton and all of the attendees who showed their support of our Centre. It felt refreshing to have everyone together again in person having some fun for a good cause”.
Doug Button, Kiwanis Club member and Quiz Night Committee Chairperson added “it was a great evening that was a result of terrific teamwork within our club and strong community support. We are appreciative of the teams that participated and of all the donors. Our club members feel privileged to be able to support OSNS by hosting Quiz Night”.
The Kiwanis Club of Penticton has been a long-time supporter of OSNS. This is the third time supporting OSNS through Quiz Night and they also provide funds to the Centre through gaming grants. All of the funds raised through the 2022 event will benefit the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre. Quiz Night space was generously provided by St. Saviour’s Anglican Church.
Since 1978, OSNS has been helping children with developmental challenges. Their team of treatment specialists and support staff offer assessment and therapies that include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology, speech therapy and autism intervention. With support from community minded services clubs, businesses and individuals, they work every day to change the trajectory of children facing challenges. More than 1,600 children visit OSNS annually.