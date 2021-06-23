As a parting gift for her nearly 12 years of service as volunteer director of Penticton’s Emergency Support Services program, Alida Erickson has received a lifetime achievement award from the B.C. government.
Erickson and four others were named Wednesday as recipients of the Public Safety Lifeline Volunteer Awards.
"This year, we're congratulating a few of these volunteers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to give back to their communities and use their skills to enhance public safety in British Columbia,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a press release.
“These award winners are a select few among thousands of public safety lifeline volunteers who conduct air and ground search and rescue, help extricate victims trapped by serious motor vehicle accidents, set up communication networks and co-ordinate services for victims of natural disasters.”
Penticton’s ESS program, which boasts about 40 volunteers, looks after immediate needs such as food, shelter and clothing for victims of disasters like fires and floods.
Erickson assisted in more than 100 such emergencies during her time at the helm, including overseeing evacuee planning when 4,000 properties were under alert during the Christie Mountain wildfire in August 2020.