Toni Boot now has a direct line to the B.C. government.
Summerland’s mayor was appointed this week to the Climate Solutions Council, which advises the province on efforts to meet the goals of its CleanBC program.
“It’s an honour to join the Climate Solutions Council to contribute to building a cleaner, better future for people in communities across our province through independent analysis and advice,” Boot said in a press release.
“I’ve dedicated a significant amount of my professional work to increasing sustainability and climate action at a local level and I look forward to bringing that experience to the council table.”
The council advises government on actions and policies that can contribute to carbon pollution reductions and sustainable economic development. The council includes members from First Nations, environmental organizations, industry, academia, youth, labour and local government.
“I want to thank the incoming members of the Climate Solutions Council, who bring strong skills and experience to support their commitment to building a cleaner, stronger future for everyone in B.C.,” Environment Minister George Heyman said in the release.
The two other newly appointed members are Arjun Singh, a Kamloops city councillor, and Scott Maloney, vice-president of environment for Teck Resources Limited.
The outgoing members are former Tofino mayor Josie Osborne, who jumped to provincial politics in the fall and now sits as minister of municipal affairs; Tom Syer, vice-president of stakeholder relations for TC Energy; and Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain.
Council members are not paid for their time.
Boot was appointed by the same government she tried unsuccessfully to join as an NDP candidate in last fall’s provincial election