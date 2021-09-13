The first two sections of Penticton’s lake-to-lake cycling route are now fully open along Martin Street and Fairview Road.
The city announced Friday construction is “substantively complete” along the two-kilometre stretch between Lakeshore Drive and Duncan Avenue.
The final two phases would take riders to Atkinson Street, South Main Street and Skaha Lake. There is no funding in place yet for that part of the project.
City staff has estimated the total cost of the 6.5-kilometre route at $8 million, which includes a 25% contingency.