Two spots are up for grabs on Penticton’s library board.
The board, which oversees operation of the publicly funded library, is looking for people to serve for a pair of two-year terms.
Those interested in volunteering must fill out an application form. Forms are available for downloading through the city’s website or for pickup at city hall.
Completed forms must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Oct. 25 via email to committees@penticton.ca or by dropping them off at city call.
For more information, contact chief librarian Heather Buzzell at 250-770-7784.