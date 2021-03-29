A fresh campaign is underway to entice remote workers to call Penticton home.
The initiative, which builds on the previous work of Start Here Okanagan, is being led by the City of Penticton’s economic development department.
“Remote workers are increasingly choosing to leave behind the urban grind and move to a place like Penticton, where they have easy access to green space, lakes and recreation, and a healthier work-life balance,” Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services, said in a press release.
“This migration trend is positive for our economy because remote workers arrive with great jobs and are eager to support local restaurants, shops, services and other businesses.”
The “Penticton Advantage” theme will be marketed through materials including blogs and visuals posted to StartHerePenticton.com and shared over social media. The strategy also includes targeted advertising in key markets.
At the heart of the campaign are the stories of remote workers, entrepreneurs and other professionals who have moved here. The economic development department will also work with the real estate community, which is typically the first point of contact for potential newcomers, to provide promotional materials for distribution, plus local business and community groups.
Finally, the Start Here Penticton initiative will be tied into a new city-led promotional campaign for Penticton Regional Airport.
The recommendation to localize and relaunch the campaign was among dozens put forward to city council by the COVID-19 Safe Restart Task Force.