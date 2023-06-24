Leader of the band

In this 2017 file photo, Dave Brunelle, a recently retired school principal, is the music director of both the Penticton Concert Band and Thursday Night Jazz Band.

 Special to The Herald

A special double bill will be featured at Music in the Park, Tuesday June 27 at Penticton’s Gyro Park. beginning at 6:45 p.m. The Penticton Concert Band will start the program followed by the Thursday Night Jazz Band at 7:45 p.m.. This is a free concert. Bring a lawn chair as seating is not provided. Both bands are under the direction of Dave Brunelle.

