A special double bill will be featured at Music in the Park, Tuesday June 27 at Penticton’s Gyro Park. beginning at 6:45 p.m. The Penticton Concert Band will start the program followed by the Thursday Night Jazz Band at 7:45 p.m.. This is a free concert. Bring a lawn chair as seating is not provided. Both bands are under the direction of Dave Brunelle.
