Donny van Dyk’s next destination has been revealed: Delta.
Penticton’s current city manager announced his planned departure in early August but details were kept under wraps until Tuesday, when the City of Delta made it official.
Van Dyk starts work Sept. 18 in the Vancouver suburb of 110,000 people, which is also home to a major B.C. shipping port and ferry terminal.
“He brings a wealth of experience, energy and vision that aligns with Delta council's plan to grow our vibrant community,” said Delta Mayor George V. Harvie in a press release.
“His charisma and passion for local government and responsible governance will make him an excellent fit at the City of Delta. His work and reputation at the City of Penticton has been remarkable and we are thrilled to have him join our city.”
Van Dyk said in the release he plans to “build on Delta's reputation as a first-class community that is welcoming, inclusive and innovative."
Delta’s last city manager, Sean McGill, finished work Aug. 31 and is “pursuing new opportunities,” according to the release.
Van Dyk, a chartered professional accountant, was just 33 years old when he became chief administrative officer for the City of Penticton in early 2019, after five years in the private sector with Enbridge.
Major initiatives that happened on his watch include the lake-to-lake bike route, relaxation of alcohol bans in some beaches and parks, and the North Gateway redevelopment strategy, plus expansions of bylaw and policing services.