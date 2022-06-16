The eagerly-awaited new gymnasium for Summerland Secondary School won’t include a weight room, much to the
disappointment of Okanagan Skaha trustee Dave Stathers.
During Tuesday’s business committee meeting, Stathers requested an update on the SSS expansion project.
“We met with phys. ed teachers at the school with another set of drawings and it went really well,” secretary-treasurer Nicole Bittante said.
“There are a few tweaks needed for the change rooms and we will be coming back with some minor changes in design.”
Superintendent Todd Manuel said a vacant classroom will be used for spin bicycles. He noted, with regret, that there’s not enough money in the budget for the project to “provide any extras.”
The gymnasium is scheduled to be open by January 2024.
Summerland’s present high school gymnasium has been considered inadequate for many years.