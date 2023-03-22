One of the most high-flying shows in Penticton Peach Festival history is sure to make a splash.
The Flying Fools High Dive Show, presented by RPR Heating, will perform in Okanagan Lake Park from Aug. 10-13. They last performed in Penticton seven years ago.
The Flying Fools, based in Quebec, have performed around the world including South Africa, Europe, Bermuda and throughout North America.
Divers will jump into a water-filled tank, in the middle of the park, from heights of three, six, nine and 25 metres. Up to five acrobats will dive at a once combining skill, daring and comedy.
Yves Milord, spokesman for the Flying Fools, said they are thrilled to be returning to the Peach Festival.
"We love performing in Penticton," Milord said. "The crowds are fantastic and what a venue ... right on the shore of Okanagan Lake."
In addition to being a world-class diver, Milord has acted as a consultant for Cirque du Soleil and was in charge of the Canadian team at the world cliff diving championships, in Acapulco, for more than a decade.
"Thanks to our sponsors, like RPR Heating, we are able to bring in world-class entertainment like the Flying Fools," said Shawna Guitard, Peach Festival president.
There is no admission charge to the Flying Fools, or any other entertainment at Peachfest. The 76th annual Peach Festival is scheduled Aug. 9-13. For further information go to peachfest.com.