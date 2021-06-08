Acting editor's note: With the June 19 byelection rapidly approaching, we're well into a 10-part question-and-answer series with the 10 candidates. The entire process, including crafting the questions, was handled by freelancer Roy Wood. Responses were run through a spellchecker, but otherwise unedited. Candidates were asked to keep their responses to 100 words or less. Responses that ran longer have been clipped as indicated by an ellipsis. We're presenting the responses in random order each day.
Question 4: Are residential property taxes in Penticton too high, too low, or about right? Please explain.
Keith MacIntyre
All taxes are too high. The local government should focus on reducing its responsibilities and allowing the community to pick up the slack. We have ourselves in an abusive relationship with government where we think that they are there to solve our problems for us. We need to take a hard look at what government is doing for us and begin to remove our reliance on them, and therefore reduce our taxes.
Kate Hansen
As a home owner, and my opinion, Penticton residential property taxes are appropriate at this time. That being said, however, I believe the City, as any other agency should/would, must continuously review and look toward more efficient ways of doing business – that is, putting existing tax dollars to better use.
Isaac Gilbert
I believe property taxes must be raised over time to ensure we have the resources to repair and replace our infrastructure in town, especially to adjust to inflation. I will push for a plan to accompany the increase with actions to sustain our economy and ensure people make enough to live here. My platform addresses those issues by partnering with the Okanagan College to attract students to the City in a time when our tourist industry needs revenue and bring in a housing strategy to rezone city owned land as affordable housing and creating a City Public Housing Authority.
Jason Cox
I believe that residential property taxes in Penticton are too high. I understand that previous councils held them artificially low and that forced the city to have to increase taxes, but I think that this council is leaning too hard on the residents. Not only have property taxes increased, but so have rates for city owned utilities. These factors combined are making living in Penticton less affordable.
Steve Brown
Property taxes are not split equitably. Business taxes which are too high need to be competitive with the communities we compare ourselves to and against whom we compete to attract businesses. If our mil rates, both residential and business are significantly more than our competitors, it indicates a Municipal budget that requires greater scrutiny and justification. A lower Business Tax Multiplier (BTM) can still result in a higher Mil Rate. The BTM is an arbitrary political tool used to send more of the tax burden to businesses by applying the BTM to the Residential Mil Rate.
James Blake
Provincially compared to other cities our property taxes run slightly high at .6061%. Though undoubtedly there are some other cities in the province that are higher, for example Kamloops which is at .7386%. As a member of city council I would never make a promise to lower taxes that I could not keep. If elected we should run a city-wide audit and pinpoint the exact reasons as to why our property taxes are higher than identify areas where we could trim and save money in the hopes of lowering taxes.
Amelia Boultbee
No one likes taxes, but someone has to pay them. I would have preferred that council keep residential property taxes static rather than lower them in 2020 and then shift the burden onto businesses in 2021. Right now, homeowners are seeing high values for their homes whereas businesses are struggling, and without our small businesses we lose the backbone of our economy. I prefer lower taxes as a general rule, but I would rather see property taxes increase than tax businesses.
Karen Brownlee
Funny this should be brought up. We have family in Winnipeg whose home is average. Their taxes are over $5,000 per year. Our taxes are half of what they pay in frigid Manitoba than what we pay here in the beautiful Okanagan. So yes, I’d say about right. Taxes are what pay for our services we use daily. If elected I would do what I could to ensure we remain stable.
Katie O’Kell
I am comfortable with the property taxes we have in Penticton. We are fortunate to be eligible for the Rural Homeowner Grant, which helps considerably for those whose primary residence is in Penticton. Penticton is facing an affordability crisis. Increasing the property tax would make home ownership even more difficult, particularly for first-time buyers. It would also harm renters, as landlords would presumably pass on that added cost of ownership to their tenants. The city needs money to fund important projects and programs, however I do not think increasing residential property tax is a wise way to make ends meet.
James Miller
The fundamental question is whether municipal governments have the local resources and taxing capabilities to address major infrastructure and urban growth pressures. Residential property taxes appear to be sufficient, but challenging when it comes to replacing infrastructure and providing adequate fire and police services. It is important that we carefully assign the residential-to-business tax ratio, using best practices elsewhere in B.C., and in consideration of the effects of the pandemic on both parties. This will be an important topic for all municipalities and UBCM to undertake.