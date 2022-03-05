Let the good times roll — again.
After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Pentastic Jazz and Music Festival returns to Penticton the weekend of Sept. 9-11, 2022.
Tickets are now available for the three-day festival.
The roster includes Dave Bennett and the Memphis Speed Kings, Dave Bennett Quartet, Tom Rigney and Flambeau, Professor Cunningham and His Old School, Groovus (Holland, Coots and Pikel), Holy Crow Jazz Band, Carl Sonny Leyland Four, Gator Nation, Black Swan Jazz Band, Lance Butler and the South Okanagan Big Band.
Tickets can be purchased online at valleyfirsttix.com. Out-of-town guests are recommended to book accommodation well in advance.
OK Newspaper Group