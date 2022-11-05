The B.C. Liberal party could be headed to the history books on Nov. 16.
Party members will vote from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15 on whether to change the name to ‘B.C. United’, or stick with the current name.
“As B.C. Liberals know very well, our name has been a constant topic of debate within our party for decades,” Leader Kevin Falcon said in a Friday release.
“This is an important step for the future of our party and I’m pleased all members will finally get the chance to have their say in a vote. As I’ve said before, I’ll be voting in favour of this name change and I hope our members do too.”
At a party convention last June in Penticton, a majority of delegates voted in favour of a name change for the B.C. Liberals. Among over 2,000 suggestions, B.C. United was the clear favourite of members from every region of the province, the release states.
Party officials believe B.C. United is a “name that reflects our party’s strong commitment to unity across a diverse coalition of party members and speaks to a fresher, more modern brand as part of the party’s overall renewal objectives,” the release says.
Party members in good standing as of Friday will receive an email with instructions on how to cast an online vote between Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. and Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. Results will be announced on Nov. 16.
The question is simple: Change the name of the party to B.C. United or keep it as B.C. Liberal Party.
The change will not occur unless it is endorsed by at least 60 percent of those who vote on the matter, B.C. Liberal Party president John Yap said. “This has been a member-driven process from the start, and it’s critical that we see strong support from our members in order to move ahead with the name change,” Yap said.
If members vote for B.C. United, delegates to a convention would affirm the change early next year. Exactly when the new name will start being used will be up to Falcon.
For decades, the B.C. Liberal Party has been a coalition of federal Conservatives and federal Liberals, united provincially in their common desire to prevent the NDP from forming government.
The B.C. Liberals were in power from 2001 until 2017, when the party was defeated by the B.C. NDP. The NDP won re-election in 2020, and the next election is scheduled for 2024.