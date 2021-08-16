Amid an unprecedented wildfire season and heat, the B.C. government has declared the Southern Interior is now in Stage 4 drought conditions.
“All water users in affected areas need to reduce their water use wherever possible and observe all watering restrictions from their local/regional government, water utility provider or irrigation district,” the province said in a weekend press release.
“If conservation measures do not achieve sufficient results and drought conditions worsen, regulatory action may be taken under the Water Sustainability Act, such as temporary protection orders issued to water licensees, to avoid significant or irreversible harm to aquatic ecosystems. Provincial staff are monitoring the situation and working to balance water uses with environmental flow needs.”
Recreational fishing was closed last week in Okanagan streams as result of low flows and warm water, while local governments across the region have already brought in watering restrictions.
“In areas where voluntary water reduction has already been implemented, it has helped to slow down the intensification of drought conditions and the need for regulatory action,” the province’s press release noted.
There are five stages of drought recognized in B.C. and most other jurisdictions. In the current Stage 4, “conditions are extremely dry and adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are likely,” according to the province. In Stage 5, “conditions are exceptionally dry and adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are almost certain.”
But parts of the Southern Interior are already reeling from a lack of water, according to the federally operated Canadian Drought Monitor.
“Through the month of July, drought conditions expanded significantly in British Columbia, where multiple regions experienced a substantial rise in drought classification,” the service said in its August bulletin.
“Fruit, grain and oilseed production, as well as forages and livestock health, have been significantly impacted by drought conditions and extreme heat.”
The bulletin states the current Stage 4 drought classification is a one-in-50-year event brought on by some parts of the B.C. Interior receiving just 25 to 50% of normal precipitation in the past 90 days.
“By the end of July, 51% percent of the Pacific Region was categorized as abnormally dry and 28% of the region was in moderate to exceptional drought; these conditions accounted for almost 80% of the region’s agricultural landscape,” the bulletin noted.