Two local businesses – including one with ties to the Area 27 private racetrack – are revving up Oliver’s industrial area.
Council on Monday approved development permits and minor variances for two separate projects on Maple Avenue.
VelocityAP, which currently employs 10 people in a cramped shop at 206 Maple Ave., manufactures and sells automotive parts, plus runs a vehicle storage and maintenance program at Area 27.
“In order to accommodate the continued growth of our business, we need a larger, better-suited facility. There is nothing suitable available for rent at this time and we wish to keep the business in Oliver, and keep our staff and employment local,” VelocityAP president Stuart Dickinson wrote in a letter to council.
“As part of this business we also store our customers’ race car haulers and trailers on site. In order to accommodate this we need to maximize the amount of yard space available. Therefore we are keeping the yard layout as clear as possible with asphalt throughout.”
The new 11,500-square-foot building will be constructed using pre-cast concrete walls, and “will blend in well with the neighbourhood as it develops,” development services manager Randy Houle told council.
Across the street from the new race shop will be an unrelated 7,200-square-foot storage building, which was also approved Monday.
David Neufeld, the owner of 221 Maple Ave., also plans to build with pre-cast concrete walls, which will house as many as six separate storage bays inside the long, narrow structure.
As with VelocityAP project, Neufeld successfully sought to have the side-yard setbacks cut in half to 1.5 metres.
“We seem to be getting a variance on every development down in this area,” observed Coun. David Mattes.
“I certainly appreciate the revenue for the town, but it might be time for us to look at what our setbacks are in that area for future development.”