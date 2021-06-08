Thirty new bike racks will be installed along the new downtown portion of Penticton’s lake-to-lake cycling route.
“The city will work with property owners and businesses to identify the best places to locate these racks,” according to a project update from the local government.
Construction of the first two phases of the route is ahead of schedule as crews from Grizzly Excavating are making their way south along Martin Street before wrapping up at Eckhardt Avenue in July.
The downtown portion is the most complicated stretch of the four-phase project.
The next phase of construction, running along Fairview Road from Eckhardt Avenue to Duncan Avenue, is slated for completion later this summer.
While the city is eyeing 100% completion in early 2022, no timelines have been established to complete the third and fourth phases of the project, which will start at Duncan Avenue and run along Atkinson Street to Kinney Avenue, then continue along South Main Street to Skaha Lake.
Council in March approved a $2.3-million budget for the first two phases of the project. A provincial grant will cover $1 million of that, while the city will fund the balance using reserves and gas-tax revenue.
City staff has estimated the total cost of the 6.5-kilometre route at $8 million, which includes a 25% contingency.