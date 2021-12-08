Out with the old, in with the new.
Another single-family home on Lakeshore Drive in Penticton is slated to be replaced with a multi-family development, following a tight decision of city council on Tuesday night.
The owner of 602 Lakeshore Dr. has applied to rezone the property to allow for construction of a four-storey, eight-unit apartment building.
After a 90-minute public hearing at which approximately 20 people spoke – most of them against the proposal – council voted 4-3 to grant third reading to the rezoning. Couns. James Miller, Frank Regehr and Judy Sentes cast the opposing votes.
Adoption of the rezoning is tied to the owner working with city staff to hash out some of the issues arising from four bylaw variances also requested for the project, relating to setbacks, lot coverage and a landscaping buffer, and addressing some concerns raised at the public hearing.
Assessed at $1.3 million as of July 2020, the existing home was built in 1958. There’s an apartment building on the lot to the west and an apartment building two lots down on the east.
Much discussion at the public hearing focused on heritage values along Lakeshore Drive, some homes on which are more than 100 years old.
City planner Nicole Capewell acknowledged that historical record in her report to council, but also the street’s more recent additions.
“Currently, there are three houses along the street, between Winnipeg Street and Power Street, where the subject lands are also located, that are listed on the city’s heritage registry… and other houses that have been constructed with a heritage aesthetic in mind,” she wrote.
“Several other houses, though, have recently been built in a more contemporary and modern architectural style, similar to the building currently being proposed.”
In a letter of intent provided to the city, project architect Cal Meiklejohn notes the building would be set back eight metres from Lakeshore Drive and feature “a generous unfenced landscaped front yard to emulate what is found elsewhere on Lakeshore Drive.”
Other high-end amenities would include a foot-wash station, gym, large balconies, private rooftop decks, gated vehicle parking and secure bike storage.