Police have arrested a Summerland couple in connection with a Ponzi scheme that’s alleged to have funnelled money to a bar in Arizona and a personal condo in Vancouver.
Alberta RCMP announced Monday that Brian Kitts, 65, and Shannon Kitts, 55 have each been charged with fraud over $5,000; theft over $5,000; and laundering the proceeds of crime.
The case was referred to police by the Alberta Securities Commission and concerned Calgary-based companies Vesta Capcorp and Vesta Equity Partners, which were allegedly operated by the Kitts between February 2014 and September 2016.
"Unfortunately, the victims sustained substantial losses as a result of their investment within the Ponzi scheme they believed to be legitimate,” Alberta RCMP Insp. Charlene O'Neill said in a press release.
The couple is scheduled to appear April 12 in provincial court in Calgary.
According to a 2019 decision of the Alberta Securities Commission that included a nearly $3-million penalty against Brian Kitts and banned him from trading securities, Vesta Capcorp raised $5.3 million from 20 different investors, who were promised a monthly rate of return as high as 20%
“Investors generally understood that money paid to Vesta would be used to provide short-term financing to real estate industry participants and that they would receive their principal and profit sharing payments once Vesta was repaid,” the decision states.
“You knew the investment opportunities presented to Vesta investors were fictitious. Vesta was not financing real estate industry participants as represented. Instead, investors’ funds were being misapplied for unauthorized uses,” the decision continues.
“Significant amounts of investors’ money were sent to a gaming company and to a company operating a bar in Arizona (of which you had a concealed ownership interest). Investors’ money was also being used by you and your spouse for your personal use, including the purchase of a condominium in Vancouver.”