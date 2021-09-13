People of a certain age are being sought by a team of university students who are looking to build profiles of seniors who are making a difference through volunteering, sports, arts and other activities.
Their stories and accompanying photographs will be shared as part of an upcoming campaign to celebrate the International Day of Older Persons on Oct. 1.
The project is a partnership of the City of Penticton and students from the Kelowna campus of the University of B.C.
“We are thrilled to have the help of UBCO students for this project that tells the stories of some inspirational people here in our community,” said Adam Goodwin, the city’s social development specialist, in a press release.
“This group of older adults is a snapshot of the remarkable people who are volunteering their time, coaching our children and working behind the scenes to make this a great city.”
Older adults interested in taking part are invited to email socialdevelopment@penticton.ca or call 250-490-2512 by Sept. 17.