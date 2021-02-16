Chandler Gagnon employed a unique form of advertising on Valentine’s Day to ask Brianne Vongrad to marry him. The couple resides in the South Okanagan.
The proposal was spelled out on the electronic sign that faces Highway 97 from the South Okanagan Events Centre parking lot.
Spectra Venue Management sold advertising on the sign, which has no events to promote because of the pandemic, as part of its Love in Lights promotion for Valentine’s Day.
“Assisting in this marriage proposal was really special for our staff. We are used to hosting events and participating in special moments with the community on a regular basis. We have really been missing that connection,” SOEC marketing director Carla Seddon said in an email.
“It meant a lot to all of us to be a part of such a special occasion.”
Under terms of the promotion, $25 purchased a 10-second display on the sign during a seven-minute running loop that ran Saturday and Sunday.
Other people taking part in the Love in Lights promotion included parents and grandparents who sent messages to their families.
Seddon said Spectra will consider running similar promotions for upcoming special occasions.