Updated: 3:30 p.m.
City crews are scrambling this afternoon after heavy rain led to reports of localized flooding and problems on the road.
Penticton's emergency operations centre has dispatched rapid assessment crews and arranged for sandbags to be placed outside the public works yard at 616 Okanagan Avenue.
And just before 3:30 p.m., the Penticton Fire Department was called to a report of a near-drowning in Penticton Creek in the city's industrial area.
Posted: 3:10 p.m.
Before you start complaining about the soggy start to July in the Okanagan, consider this: There were 71 active wildfires burning in the B.C. Southern Interior at this time last year compared to just one right now.
“Mother Nature has treated us pretty darn good this year,” said Doug Lundquist, a meteorologist for Environment Canada, in an interview Monday.
“We do need rain, even in July and August, to keep fires down.”
Yes, it has been wet, but not out of the ordinary – in Penticton, at least.
The 54 millimetres of rain recorded in June was just slightly above the long-term average of 46 mm for the month – typically the wettest in the Okanagan – while Kelowna and Vernon saw approximately 50% more precipitation than average.
Lundquist also noted early July is usually when the Okanagan shifts into the hot, dry summer weather for which it’s known, and this year should be no different.
Following a few more days of unsettled weather and thunderstorms, a ridge of high pressure is expected to arrive by this weekend, launching temperatures into the 30 C range and above.
As for the remainder of the summer and early fall, Lundquist said the current extended forecast model calls for average temperatures in the Okanagan, although he isn’t convinced.
“My professional opinion is: I’ve seen that model change over the last two runs to be warmer and warmer, and I think the rest of summer and into fall will be warmer than average,” he said.
Meanwhile, as of noon Monday, the surface of Okanagan Lake was approximately 342.6 metres above sea level – about 12 centimetres over full pool, which is the desired operating level – down slightly from a week earlier.
Also as of Monday, the B.C. River Forecast was maintaining high streamflow advisories in the Okanagan and for the Similkameen River and its tributaries due to heavy rain.