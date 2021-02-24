Penticton Girl Guide Alyssa Medernach (centre) holds up a blue light in celebration of Guiding Lights Across B.C. at the South Okanagan Events Centre Monday. The SOEC was one of 90 buildings and landmarks in the province to take part in the light up with blue lights, a well-known colour of Girl Guides. With Alyssa are fellow Guides, Lily Zumpano-Eddison (left) and Ellie Lawrence. Every year on Feb. 22, Girl Guides celebrate World Thinking Day which is described as a day of international friendship
