Penticton city council is moving forward with a public consultation process that could lead to the development of between 1,200 and 1,500 new apartment units right across from the Penticton Regional Hospital.
Senior planner Steven Collyer told council Tuesday that a developer has proposed constructing 11 buildings ranging from six to potentially 12 storeys and between 1,200 and 1,500 residential apartments, in addition to office and retail space at 1704 Government Street, located directly across the main entrance to the hospital.
The proposal is by Stryke (Okanagan) Investments Ltd. In a letter to the city, Stryke management says, “We are proposing to significantly improve the site and the surrounding community through the redevelopment of this historically under utilized industrially zoned parcel of land, directly across from one of the city’s most valuable assets and employment centres, Penticton Regional Hospital.”
The industrial site has sat vacant for more than two years and was the former home of a manufactured modular home and trailer factory.
The development would be built in numerous phases over several years and the original concept is subject to change and refinement as it proceeds through the public engagement process, said Collyer.
The property is 10 acres in size and the developer has asked that the zoning regulations be changed from industrial to mixed use designation.
City staff is leading the public engagement process and will ensure adequate and meaningful consultation takes place in the community, said Collyer.
There will be a special page on this project on the city’s website at: shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.
Notices will also be mailed to neighbours, notice signs will be posted on the subject property, key stakeholders will be informed and consulted and information sessions will be held online and in person in the coming months, he said.
Council’s support of moving forward with the public consultation process doesn’t signify that council has endorsed, supported or approved the development, but instead indicates they would like to engage with local residents and interest groups to see what the community’s thoughts are for the proposal, said Collyer.
As part of the process, at least one public hearing will be held after first reading of any bylaw in relation to this project. A public hearing allows residents to provide further comments and concerns.
An initial assessment of the land in question shows there is “no history of site contamination” on the 10-acre lot, said Collyer.
The development would have a significant and positive impact on Penticton’s current lack of housing, he said.
Coun. Isaac Gilbert said if this large-scale project is approved and moves forward, it would provide numerous benefits to the community.
“I’m going to be in favour of this,” Gilbert said. “I think it’s an exciting project to see in the City of Penticton that there’s the possibility of 1,200 to 1,500 mixed types of housing coming to this community.”
Mayor Julius Bloomfield agreed, noting there’s going to be a lot of work to be completed and many important questions addressed before any development begins.
“This is just the start of a long process,” the mayor said. “There will be adequate time for the public to engage with city staff and the council. We look forward to that engagement. We want to hear what the public wants and we want their thoughts out on this proposal.
“This is a very exciting proposal that will help fulfill some of our needs for housing in the next 10 years. But we do have to consider commercial land and what our options are for commercial land and industrial land and see what the needs might be over the next 20 years.”
Stryke has developed master planned developments in cities including Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.
“This total build out is expected to take up to 10 years to completion of the final buildings,” said Stryke managing director Rocky Sethi, in a letter to council.
The retail and office spaces proposed for the site have the potential to create close to 300 jobs.