The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
12:41 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Burning complaint.
4:31 p.m. Truro Street, Penticton. Line down.
9:21 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:42 p.m. Bird Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
Tuesday
1:15 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Burning complaint.
1:51 a.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. Structure fire.
2:53 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.
3:51 a.m. Paris Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:09 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
4:39 a.m. Park Place, Osoyoos. Assist other agency.