The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

12:41 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Burning complaint.

4:31 p.m. Truro Street, Penticton. Line down.

9:21 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:42 p.m. Bird Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

Tuesday

1:15 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Burning complaint.

1:51 a.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. Structure fire.

2:53 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.

3:51 a.m. Paris Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:09 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.

4:39 a.m. Park Place, Osoyoos. Assist other agency.