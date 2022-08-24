Sandra Richardson is being recognized for a stellar career in education.
The teacher and high school vice-principal is among the finalists for the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education.
Richardson, who retired in February as VP at Penticton Secondary School, is one of three nominees in the community engagement category. Originally from Dawson Creek, Richardson graduated from the University of Victoria and later earned her Master’s degree from San Diego State.
She taught English, social studies and leadership for 17 years at Summerland Secondary School. She was later vice principal at Pen-Hi in 2005-2011 and again from 2017-2022.
In between, she spent six years at Princess Margaret Secondary School as vice principal. During her years at Maggie, the small school was named best school in the province — public or private — by BC School Sports. Terry Grady was principal at the time.
“As an administrator she has never lost personal contact with students and has actively sponsored and supported innumerable activities for thousands of students,” wrote former colleague Linda Beaven, who nominated Richardson for the accolade.
“One of Sandra’s greatest gifts is supporting, organizing and involving community in the lives of her students.
“Her support of student in the arts is rare among administrators.”
Richardson founded an after-school group, Clowning Connections, where young people performed for seniors at Village by the Station. With Beaven, she was the co-founder of Summerland’s Good Will Shakespeare Festival, an event for high school students which ran 17 years.
Her leadership students helped initiate the Toys for Tots and Teens at the high school. Additionally, another student, Sinclaire Lovett, founded the Colour Run which benefitted the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation and later the OSNS Child Development Centre.
Richardson established a Be Kind program to countermeasure bullying, a peer listening room and dog therapy program and facilitated mental health workshops for staff and students.
She usually stood in the background, allowing students to rise to the forefront.
During school breaks, Richardson organized and chaperoned a total of 12 humanitarian trips, involving more than 200 students, to venues which included Costa Rica, Ecuador and Tanzania.
Also nominated in the category are Tom Craik from Vernon and Alisha Parashar from Vancouver. The winner will be announced Oct. 14 in Victoria.
A professional video was recently shot at Pen-Hi that will be shown at the gala in Victoria. Offering feedback on Richardson’s career were Beaven, Pen-Hi principal Chris Van Bergyk and James Miller, as editor of The Herald.