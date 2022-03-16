City officials are eyeing a federal grant program to cover half the cost of a planned $820,000 upgrade to the Cleland Theatre.
The plan calls for work to proceed in three phases at the publicly owned theatre, which is apparently struggling to book acts due to its dated audio-visual equipment.
“The majority of the audio equipment is now over 30 years old and is not adequate in quality or size for touring groups. Touring groups must rent suitable equipment, at their own cost, if they choose to perform at the Cleland, which has become a major deterrent for rentals,” said Kelsey Johnson, the city’s manager of arts, culture and recreation, in her report to council Tuesday.
“Most recently, we have experienced three consecutive audio equipment failures in 2022 that have affected booked shows.”
Council has included $410,000 in its 2022 capital budget for the first part of the theatre upgrade, but also voted unanimously Tuesday to apply to the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to help defray that cost.
The first phase of work, with a budget of $65,000, includes carpentry and electrical upgrades. The second phase, with a price of $260,000, covers new audio equipment. And the third phase, estimated at $495,000, deals with lighting.